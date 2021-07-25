Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$2,000.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,110.00.

TSE SHOP opened at C$2,068.45 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,109.41 and a one year high of C$2,069.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,689.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of C$257.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

