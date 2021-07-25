Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

