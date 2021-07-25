SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SIBN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

