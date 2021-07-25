SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.55%.

NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

