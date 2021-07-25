Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Set at $34.19 by Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a $34.19 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SXYAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

