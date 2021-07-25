Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce sales of $203.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $195.26 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $813.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $832.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Several analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 132,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

