Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,310.33.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

