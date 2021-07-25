Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,500. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

