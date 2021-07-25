Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE SPG opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

