Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

