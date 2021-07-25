Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

