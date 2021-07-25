Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

