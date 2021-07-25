SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $135,501.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,412.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.06 or 0.06021661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.01288263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00356141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00585965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00350214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00274174 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.