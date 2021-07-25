Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

