Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of SNAP opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

