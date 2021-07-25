Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.