Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

