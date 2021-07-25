Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87 to $0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

