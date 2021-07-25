South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJI. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 716,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.