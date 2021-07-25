Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

