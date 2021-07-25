SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Reduced by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,526. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65.

