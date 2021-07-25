SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,608,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $212,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

