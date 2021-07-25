Spiking Price Hits $0.0012 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 87.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $522,544.89 and approximately $57.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 85.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

