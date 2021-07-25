Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

SPLK opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

