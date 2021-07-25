Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.53

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

In related news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.