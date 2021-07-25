Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,030 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

