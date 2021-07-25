Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 56,838 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 704.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 128.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 362,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,425,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.