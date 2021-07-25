Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Stitch Fix worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.