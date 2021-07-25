Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,446 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

