Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 24,136 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

