Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,677 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

