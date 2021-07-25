Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,991 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

