Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $204.19 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

