Starname (IOV) Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Starname has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $29,108.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

