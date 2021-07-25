State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 51,707 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

