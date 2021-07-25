State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $301,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

