State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,398 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $2,227,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.