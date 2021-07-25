State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,343 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $578.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $580.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

