Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

