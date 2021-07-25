Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,749 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 286,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 53.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 178.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.