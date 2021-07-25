Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

