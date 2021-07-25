Stifel Financial Corp Has $538,000 Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,374,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of CYTK opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,573. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

