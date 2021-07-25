Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $487,000 Investment in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000.

NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $36.44 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

