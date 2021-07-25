Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

