StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Financial Survey

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 28.48 $165.69 million $0.57 104.32 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.96 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.24

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StoneCo and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $70.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats Digerati Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

