Substratum Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,602.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00811110 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.