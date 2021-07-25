Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

