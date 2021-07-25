Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of NOVA opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

