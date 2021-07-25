Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $94.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.50 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $452.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.