SuperFarm Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $109.55 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

